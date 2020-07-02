End of lockdown fails to boost jobs market in Spain

Adds details

July 2 (Reuters) - The end of the coronavirus lockdown in Spain failed to bring a surge in employment as government data showed that the 900,000 jobs lost at the peak of the pandemic had not been regained.

The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 0.13% in June from a month earlier, or by 5,017 people, leaving 3.86 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The number of registered jobless people had risen in May by 0.68%. Overall there were 847,197 more jobless people in June than in the same month a year ago.

A net 99,906 jobs were lost in June.

According to data from the Social Security Ministry, on average 68,208 new jobs were registered in June compared to May, but 161,500 people were fired on the last day of the month.

On June 30, a large part of the ERTE furlough scheme in Spain expired. The extension of the scheme until September 30 did not apply to all the companies as conditions changed.

At least 1.17 million workers left the ERTE scheme in June.

(Reporting by André Vitor Tavares and Belén Carreño, Editing by Inti Landauro and Angus MacSwan)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.