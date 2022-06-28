End Markets Aid Applied Industrial (AIT) Despite Challenges

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT has been benefiting from strength in its technology, life sciences, off-highway mobile, pulp & paper, metals, lumber & wood plus industrial machinery end markets of late. Also, AIT’s cross-selling actions coupled with its focus on pricing and growth initiatives are likely to drive its performance. AIT predicts organic revenues to grow in a high single-digit percentage from the year-ago reported figure for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022).



Applied Industrial intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. AIT’s buyout of R.R. Floody (August 2021) boosted its product offerings in the automation technology space and expanded its reach in the U.S. Midwest market. Also, its acquired businesses of Advanced Control Solutions in October 2020 and Gibson in January 2021 added value to its automation solution offerings. In third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended March 2022), buyouts contributed 0.4% to AIT’s revenues.



AIT’s commitment toward rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs is praiseworthy. For the nine months of fiscal 2022, AIT paid out dividends worth $38.6 million and repurchased shares worth $13.6 million. Also, in January 2022, Applied Industrial hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 3%. AIT had 318,000 shares left to buy back under its share repurchase program while exiting the fiscal third quarter.



However, escalating costs and expenses have been a major concern for AIT over time. In the fiscal third quarter, its cost of sales increased 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Also, its selling, distribution and administrative expenses rose 10.8%. For fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022), management anticipates high costs of raw materials, labor woes and industrial supply-chain issues to adversely impact margins and profitability.



Given AIT’s extensive presence across international markets, its operations are subject to risks associated with unfavorable movements in foreign currencies and geopolitical issues. Foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of 0.1% on its sales in the fiscal third quarter. In the quarters ahead, Applied Industrial’s overseas business might be depressed by a stronger U.S. dollar.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has dropped 4.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 14.8%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 3.2% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 7.2% in the past three months.



Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, ROP’s earnings estimates have increased 1.2% for 2022. The stock has declined 16.4% in the past three months.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, NDSN’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for 2022. The stock has declined 12.1% in the past three months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.