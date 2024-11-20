End Market Growth, New Acquisitions Drive Thermo Fisher's Shares

Thermo Fisher TMO continues to gain from strategic buyouts. The company’s Bioproduction business looks promising. Yet, macroeconomic issues and currency fluctuations dampen growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Factors Driving TMO's Shares

Within the pharma and biotech end market, of late, Thermo Fisher’s biosciences and bioproduction businesses have significantly expanded their capacity to meet the global vaccine manufacturing requirements. In terms of the newest update, despite the runoff of vaccines and therapy revenues, within this end market, the research and safety market channels, as well as the clinical research business, are contributing to the growth.

Within the ‘academic and government’ end markets, the company delivered strong growth in its electron microscopy business and research and safety market channel. Also, in ‘industrial and applied’ end markets, it grew low-single-digits during the reported quarter, driven by strong growth in its electron microscopy business.

Thermo Fisher’s business strategy primarily includes expansion through strategic acquisition of technologies and businesses that augment the company’s existing products and services. As a result of these acquisitions, Thermo Fisher recorded significant goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets (primarily tradenames) on its balance sheet, which amounted to nearly $44.02 billion and $1.24 billion, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2023.



A few of its recent strategic acquisitions that are likely to drive future growth include the $3.1 billion acquisition of Olink Holdings. The acquisition, closed in the third quarter, is strategically enhancing Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in the high-growth proteomics market with the addition of highly differentiated solutions. Through acquisition, the company expects to deliver $125 million in adjusted operating income synergies in year five, driven by revenue synergies and cost efficiencies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

Thermo Fisher is consistently making efforts to expand its bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process. The company’s manufacturing sites in China and Singapore support the enhancement of capacity for single-use technology. These new sites are intended to meet local and global demand from biopharma customers. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the company continues to enhance regional capabilities with customer-focused innovation centers for the semiconductor industry and biopharma customers.

In the past year, shares of TMO have gained 5.5% compared with the industry’s 14.1% growth. The company continues to benefit from favorable end-market performance. With its consistent focus on expansion and strategic acquisition, we expect the stock to gain further momentum in the coming days.

Concerning Factors for TMO

The industry-wide trend of difficult macroeconomic conditions in the form of geopolitical pressure leading to disruptions in economic activity, global supply chains and labor markets is creating a challenging business environment for Thermo Fisher. International conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and tension between China and Taiwan, have increased cybersecurity risks on a global basis. Further, volatile financial market dynamics and significant volatility in price and availability of goods and services are putting pressure on the company’s profitability. With the sustained macroeconomic pressures, the company may struggle to keep its operating expenses in check.



Thermo Fisher's selling, general and administrative expenses also rose 10.2% year over year during the third quarter of 2024.

Further, international markets contribute a substantial portion of Thermo Fisher’s revenues, and the company intends to continue expanding its presence in these regions. International revenues and costs are subject to the risk that fluctuations in exchange rates could adversely affect a company’s reported revenues and profitability when translated into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. As Thermo Fisher’s international sales grow, exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates could have a larger effect on its financial results.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra PEN, Haemonetics HAE and Globus Medical GMED, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Penumbra’s shares have gained 0.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have jumped 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 22.8%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 0.4% to $2.95 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 83.6% in the past year compared to the industry’s 15.4% growth. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.65%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.69%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.