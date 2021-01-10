End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

By mid-March roughly 5 million of the country's 9 million citizens are expected to receive the vaccine.

Israel's vaccination rate is by far the fastest compared to the rest of the world, according to the Our World in Data website, which is run by research organisation Oxford Martin School.

In second place is the United Arab Emirates, which as of Sunday had inoculated 10% of its population, followed by Bahrain and the United States at 5% and 2%, respectively.

At Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watched as crates of Pfizer vaccines were unloaded from a plane that arrived from Belgium. One official said the shipment contained 700,000-800,000 doses.

Netanyahu, who is up for re-election in March, said another large consignment would arrive a week later and that in the meantime Israel would accelerate its vaccination rate to 170,000 a day from the current 150,000.

He says the vaccination campaign will allow Israel to emerge from the pandemic in February.

Israel has in parallel tightened a lockdown to rein in a surge in coronavirus cases. Officials say public over-confidence in the vaccines may have led to laxity in other precautions and stoked fresh contagions.

