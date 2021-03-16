Encrypted Messaging App Signal Now Accepts Crypto Donations

Cryptocurrencies

Private messaging app Signal is now accepting cryptocurrency donations.

  • According to a post, Signal Technology Foundation is now accepting cryptocurrency donations through The Giving Block.
  • The non-profit organization behind the popular messaging app was founded by Moxie Marlinspike and Brian Acton in 2018 and runs on donations.
  • The Giving Block integration enables Signal to accept bitcoin, ether and 10 other cryptocurrencies.
  • In January, Signal staff members expressed concerns about crypto payments being integrated into the platform, according to a report by Platformer.
  • MobileCoin, a crypto project advised by Marlinspike, went live last December and recently raised a Series A funding round.

