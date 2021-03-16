Encrypted Messaging App Signal Now Accepts Crypto Donations
Private messaging app Signal is now accepting cryptocurrency donations.
- According to a post, Signal Technology Foundation is now accepting cryptocurrency donations through The Giving Block.
- The non-profit organization behind the popular messaging app was founded by Moxie Marlinspike and Brian Acton in 2018 and runs on donations.
- The Giving Block integration enables Signal to accept bitcoin, ether and 10 other cryptocurrencies.
- In January, Signal staff members expressed concerns about crypto payments being integrated into the platform, according to a report by Platformer.
- MobileCoin, a crypto project advised by Marlinspike, went live last December and recently raised a Series A funding round.
Related Stories
- eToro CEO on Going Public via SPAC
- Should You Open a Bitcoin IRA Account?
- How the Federal Reserve Might Try to Calm Inflation Fears This Week
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Near $56K, Ether Faces Short-Term Sell Pressure
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.