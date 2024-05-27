News & Insights

Stocks

Encouraging Updates on Xcite’s Lorado Uranium Project

May 27, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xcite Resources, Inc. (TSE:XRI) has released an update.

Xcite Resources Inc. and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. have announced promising updates on the Lorado Uranium Project near Uranium City, highlighting the site’s past production history and identifying underexplored areas with significant potential based on recent data. The project boasts not only a historical yield of 95,000 tonnes of uranium but also newly found chip samples with high-grade uranium content, pointing to a robust fieldwork plan for 2024.

For further insights into TSE:XRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.