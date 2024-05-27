Encouraging Updates on Xcite’s Lorado Uranium Project

Xcite Resources, Inc. (TSE:XRI) has released an update.

Xcite Resources Inc. and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. have announced promising updates on the Lorado Uranium Project near Uranium City, highlighting the site’s past production history and identifying underexplored areas with significant potential based on recent data. The project boasts not only a historical yield of 95,000 tonnes of uranium but also newly found chip samples with high-grade uranium content, pointing to a robust fieldwork plan for 2024.

For further insights into TSE:XRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.