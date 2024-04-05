Encouraging Financial Literacy: The Gift of Investing Over Cash

Choices

Depending on your perspective, I’m either a lazy or practical gift giver. My default is to give money to my niece and nephews as opposed to “things.” It’s admittedly easier to visit the bank’s drive-up window and take out a couple hundred dollars than to wander stores or scroll through the internet for gift ideas. It’s also a choice.

I’m fascinated by the conscious and unconscious choices we make daily. In my opinion, the implicit gift with money is precisely that – the choice is the benefit. It forces the recipient to think about where they allocate dollars.

This year, I embedded an option in the holiday gifts for my extended family members (ages: 16, 14, and 11). I told them they were free to do whatever they wanted with the money, but if they set up and funded an investment account, I would give them 1.5 times the amount I originally shared.

Two of the three immediately chose the investment alternative. As of early January, the third is undecided. There are two lessons I hope to impart on my kin – the power of investing early (compounding) and the flexibility of choice (fine tuning decisions).

Time In vs. Timing

There are countless Wall Street adages, but few are more important than “time in the market is more important than timing the market.”

I remember being a teen/tween and my understanding of investing was effectively zero. My hope is that they forget about the money until they start making their own money. If you’re able to leave money in a broad-based index tracking product, like QQQM, it will almost certainly grow.

The past is not predictive of future results, but the longer you’re invested the better the odds of a positive outcome. If we look at the broad market (as opposed to individual securities), Yardeni Research shows the daily probability of being positive is effectively a coin flip (53%, so slightly positive). U.S. equity index values are higher over a one-year window 75% of the time. If your (rolling) window broadens to 5 years, the odds of making money are up to ~87%. If you give your capital a decade – the prospect of a positive outcome moves toward 95%.

The Choice Matters

If we look back a decade to early 2016, $1,000 invested in U.S. equity exposure grew whether you tracked the Nasdaq-100 Index®, S&P 500®, or Russell 2000® Index. However, like varieties of trees, they advanced at unique rates.

Source: YCharts

The original $1,000 tracking NDX would be worth nearly $6,500 in early 2026. By contrast, if you allocated $1,000 to the Russell 2000, the account value would be around $2,750. The S&P 500 facing investment splits the difference.

Time is undoubtedly the key component, but the reference asset matters greatly.

Time In and Timing

In 2025 and beyond, investors are increasingly looking for both time in…as well as to time the market. There’s a wide swath of use cases for listed options, but an element of timing is engrained in all of them.

Source: Options Clearing Corporation

The growth in options over the past few years has been well documented. On a year-over-year basis, the expansion was widespread with equity, ETF, and index option volumes all up by at least 20%.

Focusing exclusively on NDX index options volumes, the growth was even more pronounced. Looking back three years, NDX annual growth numbers have been 60% (2023), 40% (2024), and 50% (2025).

The drivers of this consistent growth are varied, but the modern investor’s portfolio tends to look more like the Nasdaq-100 Index. Today’s investors also skew younger, and they value the leverage embedded in NDX exposure.

Options have become “the on ramp” for many younger investors. Many are specifically interested in index products because they cash settle – it’s a cleaner process. Short-dated option premiums (spreads) are accessible. They don’t run the risk of assignment which often requires many thousands of dollars(?) to cover the purchase or sale of 100 units of the underlying.

The Gift That Keeps Giving

The true power of my unconventional (or lazy) gift isn't measured in dollars, it's measured in decisions. Whether my niece and nephews realize it now or a decade from today, I've given them something more valuable than cash — the framework to think about opportunity cost, compounding returns, and risk management.

The investment landscape has evolved dramatically. Today's young investors aren't choosing between being passive holders or sitting on the sidelines. They're using sophisticated tools like NDX options to express conviction, hedge downside, and manage exposure with precision. The 50% surge in NDX options volume in 2025 isn't just a statistic, it's a signal that the next generation understands something fundamental. You don't have to choose between "time in the market" and tactical timing anymore.

My 14-year-old nephew who immediately funded his account? He's already learning that markets reward patience, but they also reward preparation. The 11-year-old still deliberating? His hesitation is valuable too. Every choice — whether to invest, where to invest, and how to manage that investment — builds financial literacy.

As we move deeper into 2026, the message is clear: start early, stay invested, but don't be afraid to use the tools available to navigate volatility. The best investors don't just participate in market growth, they actively manage their exposure to it. And that's a lesson worth far more than the cash I handed out during the holidays.

The choice, as always, remains theirs. But now they have a bit more knowledge, the time horizon, and increasingly accessible tools to make it count.

Source: Kevin Davitt