Encounter Resources Plans Capital Raising Strategy

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.
Encounter Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities ahead of a significant capital raising announcement. This move is aimed at maintaining market order until the details are disclosed, with trading expected to resume by November 29, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming announcement to assess its impact on the company’s financial position.
