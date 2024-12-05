Encounter Resources Opens Discounted Share Purchase Plan

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited has opened a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) allowing eligible shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted price of $0.35 per share, aiming to raise up to A$3 million. The funds will support exploration projects and general working capital. The SPP is voluntary and available to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand until December 20, 2024.

