Encounter Resources Launches Aileron Diamond Drilling

May 28, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited has started a ~2,000m diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Aileron project in Western Australia, targeting a high-potential density anomaly for iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) mineralization and possible alkaline/carbonatite intrusion. The drilling follows a comprehensive Falcon gravity survey which pinpointed significant targets, with the first batch of aircore drilling samples already dispatched for analysis. Expectations are high for initial assay results due in July 2024, which could indicate the presence of valuable mineral deposits.

