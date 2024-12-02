Encounter Resources Issues New Options to Boost Growth

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited announced the issuance of 363,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.59, set to expire in November 2028. This move is likely to capture the interest of investors, offering potential growth opportunities for those looking to invest in the company’s future. The strategic issuance reflects the company’s commitment to driving long-term value.

