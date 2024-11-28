Encounter Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with significant support from shareholders. Key approvals included the re-election of directors and the approval of additional placement capacity and incentive options. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

