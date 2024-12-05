Encounter Resources Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 42,857,141 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance.

