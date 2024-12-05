News & Insights

Stocks

Encounter Resources Announces New Share Quotation on ASX

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Encounter Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 42,857,141 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, potentially impacting investor interest and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:ENR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.