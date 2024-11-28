Encounter Resources Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

Encounter Resources Limited (AU:ENR) has released an update.

Encounter Resources Limited plans to issue up to 51,428,569 ordinary fully paid securities through a securities purchase plan and placement, offering an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial ventures. The offer spans from late November to December 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to raise capital.

