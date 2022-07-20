Encore Wire (WIRE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 25, after market close.

Q1 Results

Encore Wire’s first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company has a trailing four quarters earnings surprise of 323.8%, on average.

Q2 estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.15 per share, suggesting a decline of 53% year over year. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Encore Wire is anticipated to have benefited from robust demand and higher shipment volume for copper and aluminum wire and higher prices. These factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s top-line performance in the quarter.



With new capacity coming online this year, the company remains well positioned to capture incremental market share and volume growth in the current economic environment.



Encore Wire’s repurposing of the vacated distribution center to expand manufacturing capacity and extend market reach are likely to have been tailwinds in the quarter. The company’s investments to modernize manufacturing facilities and its focus on operational execution and product innovation will likely have aided growth in the second quarter. Its superior order fill rates, vertically integrated business model, cost-reduction actions and effective pricing actions are likely to have improved margin performance in the June-end quarter.



Despite healthy demand for its products, supply-chain challenges might have dented its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Raw-material inflation and a labor shortage are expected to have affected the company’s margins and profitability in the second quarter.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Encore Wire Corporation price-eps-surprise | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Encore Wire this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates.



But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Encore Wire is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Encore Wire currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of Encore Wire have gained 4% compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



MRC Global Inc. MRC currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 14% in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 213%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC Global’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $847 million, which indicates an increase of 23.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Crane Holdings, Co. CR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $1.78 per share, suggesting a 2.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $800 million, highlighting year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Crane Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average. It has long-term earnings growth of 8.9%.



Terex Corporation TEX currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.40% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has gone down 1.2% in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 85 cents per share. The projection indicates a 16.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.7%. TEX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.