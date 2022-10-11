Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Encore Wire (WIRE) closed at $131.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the copper wire maker had gained 4.5% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Encore Wire as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $4.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.59%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Encore Wire should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Encore Wire currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Encore Wire is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.