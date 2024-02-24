Encore Wire (WIRE) Price Target Increased by 20.39% to 293.08

The average one-year price target for Encore Wire (NasdaqGS:WIRE) has been revised to 293.08 / share. This is an increase of 20.39% from the prior estimate of 243.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 267.65 to a high of 317.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.97% from the latest reported closing price of 220.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Wire. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIRE is 0.30%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 19,861K shares. The put/call ratio of WIRE is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,135K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 567K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 8.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 497K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 40.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 37.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 491K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 473K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Encore Wire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

