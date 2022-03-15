Encore Wire (WIRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Encore Wire (WIRE) closed at $122.64, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker had gained 5.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Encore Wire as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, up 19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Encore Wire. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.04% higher within the past month. Encore Wire currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Encore Wire is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WIRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

