Encore Wire (WIRE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Encore Wire (WIRE) closed the most recent trading day at $108.68, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper wire maker had lost 21.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Encore Wire as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Encore Wire is projected to report earnings of $2.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.84%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Encore Wire. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Encore Wire currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Encore Wire is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

