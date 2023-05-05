Encore Wire (WIRE) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Encore Wire said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $161.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.12%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 0.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Wire. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIRE is 0.25%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 21,805K shares. The put/call ratio of WIRE is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Wire is 257.55. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.26% from its latest reported closing price of 161.72.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Wire is 2,542MM, a decrease of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,359K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 828K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 528K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 7.87% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 492K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 13.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 449K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIRE by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Encore Wire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

