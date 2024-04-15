News & Insights

Encore Wire Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Prysmian In $4.2 Bln Deal

April 15, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) shares are surging more than 11 percent on Monday morning trade after on announcement of an agreement to be acquired by the Italian cablemaker Prysmian for around $4.2 billion.

The deal is expected to maximise value for Encore Wire shareholders.

