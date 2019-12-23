Encore Wire Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.40, changing hands as low as $56.23 per share. Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $45.84 per share, with $62.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.45.

