Encore Wire (FRA:EW3) Price Target Increased by 14.85% to 227.02

The average one-year price target for Encore Wire (FRA:EW3) has been revised to 227.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.85% from the prior estimate of 197.67 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 221.34 to a high of 235.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from the latest reported closing price of 169.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Wire. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW3 is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 20,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,259K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW3 by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 575K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW3 by 25.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 512K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW3 by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 484K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing a decrease of 55.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW3 by 41.89% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 474K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW3 by 3.64% over the last quarter.

