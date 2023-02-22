Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Encore Wire (WIRE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 26.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $206.74 in the previous session. Encore Wire has gained 39.8% since the start of the year compared to the 4.7% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 25.5% return for the Zacks Wire and Cable Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 14, 2023, Encore Wire reported EPS of $8.28 versus consensus estimate of $4.61.

Valuation Metrics

While Encore Wire has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Encore Wire has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.7X versus its peer group's average of 5.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Encore Wire currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Encore Wire passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Encore Wire shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does WIRE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of WIRE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Belden Inc (BDC). BDC has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Belden Inc beat our consensus estimate by 5.42%, and for the current fiscal year, BDC is expected to post earnings of $6.84 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

Shares of Belden Inc have gained 10.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.77X and a P/CF of 9.99X.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is in the top 1% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for WIRE and BDC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.