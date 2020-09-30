Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WIRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 56th quarter that WIRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.55, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIRE was $46.55, representing a -25.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.08 and a 22.47% increase over the 52 week low of $38.01.

WIRE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WIRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports WIRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.69%, compared to an industry average of -20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

