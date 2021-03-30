Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 58th quarter that WIRE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIRE was $66.47, representing a -9.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.30 and a 74.88% increase over the 52 week low of $38.01.

WIRE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WIRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports WIRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.26%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WIRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WIRE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 43.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WIRE at 3.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.