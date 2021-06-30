Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 59th quarter that WIRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.55, the dividend yield is .11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIRE was $75.55, representing a -10.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.01 and a 66.7% increase over the 52 week low of $45.32.

WIRE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as AMTEK, Inc. (AME) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). WIRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WIRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.46%, compared to an industry average of 41.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WIRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WIRE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (WIRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 10.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WIRE at 3.26%.

