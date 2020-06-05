Encore Wire Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WIRE

In trading on Friday, shares of Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.55, changing hands as high as $53.73 per share. Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $62.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.77.

