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EnCore Energy Replaces CEO Robert Willette With Richard Little, Will Sheriff Returns As Exec Chair

April 20, 2026 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - enCore Energy Corp. (EU), an energy company, on Monday announced that it has named Richard Little, as chief executive officer and director supplanting Robert Willette effective immediately.

Founder and former Executive Chair, William Sheriff will return as executive chair, with immediate effect, at the board's request.   Little has more than 30 years of experience in the resource sector. He previously served as CEO of Fury Resources. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive of Ajax Resources, LLC

On the Nasdaq, shares of enCore are currently trading 0.96 percent lower at $2.0800

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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