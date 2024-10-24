enCore Energy Ramps Up Uranium Production Capacity

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy is ramping up uranium production at its Alta Mesa plant in South Texas, nearing full capacity on its first ion exchange circuit. With plans to have all three circuits operational by the end of 2025, the company aims to enhance its annual recovery capacity to 1.5 million pounds of yellowcake. This expansion highlights enCore’s commitment to increasing its uranium output, positioning itself strongly in the clean energy market.

