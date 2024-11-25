enCore Energy Expands Stake in Nuclear Fuels

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.
enCore Energy has expanded its stake in Nuclear Fuels Inc. by acquiring 5.2 million units for a total of $2.08 million, increasing its ownership to approximately 17.05%. This strategic investment reflects enCore’s commitment to strengthening its position in the nuclear energy sector, with potential adjustments in its holdings based on market conditions.
