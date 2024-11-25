News & Insights

Stocks

enCore Energy Expands Stake in Nuclear Fuels

November 25, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

enCore Energy has expanded its stake in Nuclear Fuels Inc. by acquiring 5.2 million units for a total of $2.08 million, increasing its ownership to approximately 17.05%. This strategic investment reflects enCore’s commitment to strengthening its position in the nuclear energy sector, with potential adjustments in its holdings based on market conditions.

For further insights into TSE:EU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.