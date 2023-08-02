News & Insights

Stocks
EU

enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 4.66

August 02, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (AMEX:EU) has been revised to 4.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 4.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.91 to a high of 6.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 387.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.26%, a decrease of 41.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.70% to 18,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EU / enCore Energy Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,054K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,936K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 4,628K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EU by 2.70% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 2,484K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Azarias Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.