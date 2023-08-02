enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (AMEX:EU) has been revised to 4.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 4.41 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.91 to a high of 6.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2.53 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 387.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.26%, a decrease of 41.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.70% to 18,167K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,054K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 6.07% over the last quarter.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,936K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.
URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 4,628K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EU by 2.70% over the last quarter.
MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 2,484K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.
Azarias Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.
Additional reading:
- enCore Energy Provides ATM Quarterly Sales Update
- enCore Energy Commends United States Senate Move to Increase Domestic Uranium Production
- enCore Energy Completes Sale of the Marquez-Juan Tafoya Uranium Project
- enCore Energy Reports 19.9% Ownership of Nuclear Fuels Inc.
- ENCORE ENERGY CORP.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.