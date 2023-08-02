enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 4.66

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (AMEX:EU) has been revised to 4.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 4.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.91 to a high of 6.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 387.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.26%, a decrease of 41.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.70% to 18,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,054K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,936K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 4,628K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EU by 2.70% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 2,484K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Azarias Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

