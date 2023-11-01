enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 4.82

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (AMEX:EU) has been revised to 4.82 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of 4.29 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.67 to a high of 6.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 264.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.09%, a decrease of 64.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 100.88% to 36,494K shares. The put/call ratio of EU is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 7,720K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,383K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EU by 17.68% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 6,571K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing an increase of 29.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,041K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 2.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,052K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,377K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

