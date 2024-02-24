enCore Energy (EU) Price Target Increased by 10.76% to 5.21

The average one-year price target for enCore Energy (NasdaqCM:EU) has been revised to 5.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.76% from the prior estimate of 4.70 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.74 to a high of 7.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from the latest reported closing price of 4.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in enCore Energy. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EU is 0.14%, an increase of 40.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.55% to 51,998K shares. The put/call ratio of EU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 9,441K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,992K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 8,261K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,720K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 18.04% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 7,626K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,571K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 15.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,244K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 50.39% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 2,391K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EU by 9.50% over the last quarter.

