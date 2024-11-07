Encore Capital price target raised to $65 from $60 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf raised the firm’s price target on Encore Capital (ECPG) to $65 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Q3 results that were “once again categorized by strong U.S. performance,” along with stable, albeit restrained, UK and European markets, and another positive adjustment to expected recoveries, the analyst tells investors.

