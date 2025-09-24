Markets
ECPG

Encore Capital Plans $400 Mln Senior Secured Notes Offering

September 24, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG), a specialty finance company, on Wednesday announced that it intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2031 in a private placement.

The company said that the proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and to cover related transaction fees and expenses.

The notes will be senior secured obligations of the company and fully guaranteed on a senior secured basis by substantially all material subsidiaries. Interest rate and other terms will be set at pricing.

On Tuesday, Encore Capital closed trading, 0.33% lesser at $45.31 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ECPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.