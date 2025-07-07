Encore Capital Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2025

Encore Capital Group will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Encore Capital Group, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, featuring key executives discussing the results. The public can access the live webcast on Encore's Investor Relations website, and those wishing to join via telephone must pre-register for dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be available afterward. Encore is an international specialty finance company focused on debt recovery solutions and operates under a Consumer Bill of Rights, emphasizing consumer commitments. The company is publicly traded and headquartered in San Diego.

Potential Positives

Encore Capital Group will provide its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The announcement includes a live conference call, providing investors and the public an opportunity to engage directly with the company's leadership and gain insights into the financial performance.

The company is noted for having a unique Consumer Bill of Rights, highlighting its commitment to consumer protection and ethical practices in the finance industry.

Encore Capital Group is a publicly traded company and a member of multiple recognized stock indices, which can enhance its market visibility and credibility.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial performance data released in advance of the earnings report, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency or performance.



The company's reliance on debt recovery solutions could be viewed negatively, given the current socioeconomic climate where consumer financial struggles are prevalent.



Publishing a financial results release without any preliminary insights or projections may lead to speculation and anxiety among stakeholders regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

When will Encore Capital Group release its financial results?

Encore Capital Group will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Encore's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast for Encore's conference call?

You can access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com.

Is there a replay available for Encore's conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on Encore's website shortly after the call concludes.

What services does Encore Capital Group provide?

Encore Capital Group provides debt recovery solutions and related services for consumers across various financial assets globally.

$ECPG Insider Trading Activity

$ECPG insiders have traded $ECPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHWINI GUPTA purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,404,000

ASHISH MASIH (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $702,800

$ECPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ECPG stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECPG), an international specialty finance company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call and slide presentation the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time with Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tomas Hernanz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bruce Thomas, Vice President, Global Investor Relations, presenting and discussing the reported results.





Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at





www.enco





r





ecapital.com





. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this





li





n





k





. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.





For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.







About Encore Capital Group, Inc.







Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.





Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a



Consumer Bill of Rights



that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at





www.encorecapital.com





.







Contact:







Bruce Thomas





Encore Capital Group, Inc.









bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com









SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.



