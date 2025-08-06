Encore Capital (ECPG) Q2 EPS Jumps 86%

Key Points Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) reported GAAP revenue of $442.1 million in Q2 2025 and EPS (GAAP) of $2.49 in Q2 2025, Both figures beat analyst expectations.

Record U.S. portfolio purchases of $317 million in Q2 2025 drove global collections up 20% to a new quarterly high.

Operating expenses rose 15.0% in the quarter, and while interest expenses climbed 22.6%.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), a leading specialty finance company focused on consumer debt purchasing and recovery, announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 6, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $442.1 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $383.42 million (GAAP) revenue, and delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 (GAAP), well above the expected $1.42 (GAAP). The quarter saw strong operational momentum in Encore's core U.S. market, robust collection performance, and record portfolio purchases, though Operating expenses and interest costs increased. Overall, the company outperformed GAAP estimates, marking a notable period driven by U.S. market strength and effective capital deployment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $2.49 $1.42 $1.34 85.8% Revenue (GAAP) $442.1 million $383.42 million $355.3 million 24.4% Net Income $58.7 million $32.2 million 82.6% Operating Expenses $291.4 million $253.4 million 15.0% Cash Efficiency Margin 57.3% 56.2% 1.1 pp

Encore Capital Group’s Business and Focus Areas

Encore Capital Group is a major player in purchasing and recovering portfolios of defaulted consumer debt. It acquires debt portfolios, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, then works to recover those debts through its operations. The company's main U.S. business is Midland Credit Management (MCM), while its European operations run under Cabot Credit Management.

Its recent efforts have centered on making data-driven portfolio purchases, investing in technology for efficient collections, and focusing on markets that offer the highest risk-adjusted returns. Encore prioritizes compliance with complex regulations, leverages proprietary analytics, and maintains a consumer-centric approach. The company's success often depends on its ability to buy distressed debt at attractive prices, collect efficiently, and manage costs and capital prudently.

Quarterly Performance: Results and Drivers

The quarter featured strong top- and bottom-line growth, fueled by record debt portfolio purchases and robust collections. Global portfolio purchases reached $367 million, up 32% compared to the prior-year period. A large share -- about 86% -- of purchasing took place in the U.S, where Encore finds the best risk-adjusted returns. Within the U.S. MCM set a new record with $317 million in portfolio purchases, up 34% from Q2 2024. This strategic allocation of capital is expected to drive future collections growth.

Collections, which measure cash recovered from consumers on purchased loans, rose 20% globally to $655 million, another company record. U.S. collections climbed 24% to $490 million, also a new high, while Cabot’s collections in Europe rose 10% to $164 million. These increases reflect strong operational execution and a favorable environment for debt purchasing in the U.S. The company noted, “Portfolio supply in the U.S. remains robust" with high consumer lending and elevated charge-off rates supplying ample opportunities for debt buys.

On the profitability side, income from operations (GAAP) rose to $150.7 million, up 48%, and Net income (GAAP) climbed 82.5% to $58.7 million. Improved cash efficiency margin (non-GAAP) at 57.3% -- up from 56.2% in Q2 2024 -- reflected sustained operating leverage as collection activities expanded. However, Operating expenses grew 15.0% (GAAP). Management links this to onboarding costs for the new portfolios but notes that continued cost discipline is necessary to maintain margins.

Interest expense rose 22.6% compared to the prior year, totaling $72.7 million. Liquidity remained strong, with $547 million available at the end of the quarter, including recently expanded credit facilities. The company also repurchased $15 million of shares during the quarter, bringing year-to-date buybacks to $25 million for the first half of the year. Encore closed the quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.6x (non-GAAP), which sits within its target range of 2.0 to 3.0 times.

In the U.S, market supply for nonperforming consumer loans (loans in default) remained strong. The stability of consumer payment rates and continued high charge-off rates prompted Encore to allocate 86% of its new capital to the U.S. In Europe, Cabot saw steady collections, but significant growth remained elusive due to subdued consumer lending and high competition in the region.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Themes

Management raised its guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects 15.5% growth in total collections in constant currency compared to the prior year, with a full-year target of $2.5 billion, up from the prior $2.4 billion outlook. Expectations for portfolio purchases remain above $1.35 billion. Interest expense is forecast at $285 million, with an effective tax rate guiding to the mid-20% range. Leadership underlined expectations for continued strong capital deployment in the U.S. and stable, disciplined activity in other markets.

Investors should keep an eye on rising operating expenses and interest costs, as well as developments in the European segment. While record "cash overs" -- collections above forecast -- have supported recent outperformance, sustainability of this overdelivery remains an open question if consumer behavior or credit cycles shift. For the remainder of fiscal 2025, Encore’s ability to manage costs, maintain liquidity, and continue disciplined purchasing in high-return geographies will be central to its performance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

