Encore and Cabot market bond as CFPB lawsuit hits

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Debt collectors Encore and Cabot faced an unexpectedly tricky situation for their refinancing this week after the US Consumer Finance Protection Bureau announced that it was filing a lawsuit against the company.

Issuer and Cabot parent company, Encore Capital Group kicked off three days of investor calls to market a €300m five-year non-call two bond refinancing on Tuesday, just a week after asking investors for permission to combine the two balance sheets.

The company tapped Morgan Stanley (B&D) and Credit Suisse as physical bookrunners and global co-ordinators. But on the same day, the CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that the company had failed to implement certain practices required under a consent order entered with the CFPB in September 2015.

Encore on Wednesday quickly scheduled an update call with investors and added a risk factor to its bond documentation referring to the CFPB's lawsuit.

"The timing of the above allegations is not helpful, with the group currently roadshowing a €300m five-year non-call two deal to refinance Cabot and Encore debt," wrote Lucror Analytics analysts.

"If nothing else, the latest allegations are likely to remind investors that pricing in regulatory risk for debt collection and credit management services is imperative."

But a source familiar with the deal said the lawsuit had no impact on deal execution.

Encore sent out price talk for the bond of 5.25% area on Thursday. The lawsuit didn't appear to have an impact on demand: leads were able to upsize the bond by €50m to €350m. The bond priced at a yield of 5.125% - a 4.875% coupon and price of 98.889.

In a statement, Encore said that it didn't expect any "material operation impact" as a result of the suit, and that the company had already implemented the CFPB's new requirements under the consent order in 2015 "but for a very small percentage of transactions" where the execution was not "immediately perfect".

The company also said it has since made the necessary changes to improve its operations, and provided relief for impacted accounts over three years ago.

The CFPB had ordered Encore in 2015 to pay millions of dollars in refunds and fines over charges of using "deceptive tactics" to collect bad debt.

BALANCE SHEET MERGER

Proceeds from the deal (Ba3/BB+, Moody's/Fitch) will repay a portion of Encore's senior facilities and will also prepay part of its senior secured notes due 2024.

Encore, which completed its acquisition of fellow debt collector Cabot in 2018, had announced a consent solicitation through Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley for a balance sheet merger last week.

Encore offered a 50bp consent fee to bondholders of Cabot's 7.5% senior secured notes due October 2023 and its senior secured floating-rate notes due 2024 to agree to move their notes to the new parent Encore Capital Group.

"We are pursuing a joint financing strategy to combine the two balance sheets, which we believe will result in an enhanced credit profile for both existing and prospective Encore and Cabot lenders and investors," said the two companies in an investor presentation seen by IFR.

Encore said the combined group would also include a US$1.05bn revolving credit facility and additional financing of a US$300m one-off "super-stretch" facility at closing.

The company said last week that the super-stretch facility and the amended super senior notes would be refinanced at the "earliest opportunity".

Lucror Analytics said last week that bondholders should accept the offer.

"The corporate reorganisation and funding structure rationalisation seem to be credit positive," wrote its analysts.

Overall leverage would be noticeably lower, dropping to 2.5x versus 4.0x for Cabot standalone, they said.

"There would be more senior secured capital ranking ahead of the bonds compared to Cabot on a standalone basis. Nonetheless, we would view positively the access to a larger asset pool and more diversified guarantor pool," wrote analysts.

US debt purchaser Encore Capital Group carries Ba2/BB+ ratings from Moody's and Fitch, both of which are stable.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Alex Chambers)

((Eleanor.Duncan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 5016;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.