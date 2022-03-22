Encompass Health's (EHC) Nationwide Hospital Count Rises to 147

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently inaugurated an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Illinois named Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville. The move will enable EHC to better serve Northern Illinois residents by giving them access to high-quality and specialized care in such close proximity to their homes.

When Encompass Health divulged plans of constructing the Libertyville hospital at American Way in June 2020, it had targeted to open the same in the spring of 2022. It is worth mentioning that the healthcare provider has achieved its target as the hospital has opened in March, which marks the beginning of the spring season in the United States.

Equipped with 60 beds, the newly opened Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville is backed with the much-required rehabilitation equipment and a well-qualified medical expert team. This, in turn, is expected to lead to improved health outcomes for patients availing those services at the hospital.

The latest move strengthens Encompass Health’s capabilities and presence in Illinois further. Apart from the recently inaugurated hospital, EHC has two other inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the state, one among which (named the Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois) was inaugurated in February 2022. The healthcare provider has plans to open another hospital in the state this year.

The new hospital opening also takes the nationwide inpatient rehabilitation hospital count of Encompass Health to 147. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment of EHC, which usually contributes the most to the healthcare provider’s top-line growth, continues to benefit from moves like the latest one.

Meanwhile, the dire need for comprehensive rehabilitation services, that helps people recovering from chronic illnesses and injuries return to normal daily activities, is expected to enable Encompass Health with a robust healthcare suite capitalize on the prevailing scenario. Also, effective rehabilitation services are of immense importance throughout the world as they can reduce the harmful impacts of chronic health conditions to some extent. Per the World Health Organization, around 2.4 billion people around the globe are presently surviving with a health condition, which benefits from rehabilitation.

Encompass Health has left no stone unturned in delving deep across every corner of the United States grappling with inadequate access to quality care. For complementing this endeavor, EHC has continuously laid plans for constructing inpatient rehabilitation hospitals equipped with advanced rehabilitation technologies and within a targeted time period, the construction gets completed and the hospitals start operating. What remains noteworthy is the several uncertainties inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which otherwise puts a strain on the financial position of healthcare providers to pursue expansion initiatives, failed to do so for Encompass Health. The last two years in which the ill effects of the pandemic were mostly felt, has been quite an active year for EHC with respect to expansion endeavors.

Shares of Encompass Health have gained 6.4% year to date against the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EHC currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

