US Markets
EHC

Encompass Health to spin off home health, hospice division

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Encompass Health Corp said on Wednesday it would spin off its home health and hospice business to form an independent, listed company, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp EHC.N said on Wednesday it would spin off its home health and hospice business to form an independent, listed company, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice.

The company, which expects the rebranding to begin in mid-April and the spin-off to be completed in the first half of the year, said Encompass Health shareholders will own stock in both the companies.

The home health and hospice division reported $273.9 million in revenue in the third quarter ended September, even as expenses rose and business growth suffered due to COVID-19.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC are the company's financial advisers for the spin-off.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular