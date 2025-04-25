Encompass Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Encompass Health, revealing an average target of $119.8, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.1% from the previous average price target of $116.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Encompass Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Gillmor |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $122.00|$120.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $129.00|$118.00 | |Ben Hendrix |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $110.00|$110.00 | |Matthew Gillmor |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $120.00|$117.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $118.00|$116.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Encompass Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Encompass Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Encompass Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Encompass Health: A Closer Look

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Understanding the Numbers: Encompass Health's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Encompass Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Encompass Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EHC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.