Encompass Health raises FY24 adj. EPS $4.19 -$4.33 from $3.97-$4.22

Raises FY24 operating revenue view to $5.325B-$5.375B from $5.275B-$5.350. Consensus is for FY24 EPS $4.19 and for revenue $5.32B. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA to $1.070B-$1.090B from $1.040B-$1.075B.

