Encompass Health price target raised to $117 from $115 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Encompass Health (EHC) to $117 from $115 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says Q3 results look really strong, highlighted by a 4% EBITDA beat driven by stronger SS volumes. KeyBanc continues to favor Encompass Health’s stock given strong fundamentals and insulation from election-related dynamics.

