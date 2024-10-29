News & Insights

Stocks

Encompass Health price target raised to $117 from $115 at KeyBanc

October 29, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Encompass Health (EHC) to $117 from $115 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says Q3 results look really strong, highlighted by a 4% EBITDA beat driven by stronger SS volumes. KeyBanc continues to favor Encompass Health’s stock given strong fundamentals and insulation from election-related dynamics.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.