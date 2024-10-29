Encompass Health price target raised to $116 from $109 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Encompass Health (EHC) to $116 from $109 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported “refreshing” earnings results which reinforce its “exceptionally strong fundamentals for a stock mostly insulated from upcoming election risk,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

