Encompass Health price target raised to $116 from $109 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Encompass Health (EHC) to $116 from $109 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported “refreshing” earnings results which reinforce its “exceptionally strong fundamentals for a stock mostly insulated from upcoming election risk,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

