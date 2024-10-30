Encompass Health price target raised to $116 from $108 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Encompass Health (EHC) to $116 from $108 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results ahead of consensus estimates driven by ongoing volume momentum and solid cost management, and the firm continues to see a sizable market opportunity for Encompass, with labor trends “stable or improving”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.