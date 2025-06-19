Encompass Health Plans a 50-Bed Unit to Better Serve North Las Vegas

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently disclosed initial plans to construct a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in North Las Vegas, NV. Equipped with 50 beds, the facility is expected to commence operations by 2028.

The hospital will offer private patient rooms, a modern therapy gym equipped with advanced rehabilitation technologies and specialized spaces such as daily living suite and an in-house dialysis unit. Complementing these are additional amenities like an in-house pharmacy, a communal dining space and a therapeutic courtyard.

Patients will benefit from comprehensive rehabilitative services, including round-the-clock nursing care, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy. The care team will include highly trained physicians, therapists and nurses. This, in turn, will ensure speedy recovery of patients suffering from a range of serious health conditions and ensure their quicker return to normal daily activities.

Encompass Health’s Motive Behind the Recent Move

Encompass Health's latest announcement highlights its commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes in the Las Vegas region, thereby reinforcing its presence throughout Nevada, where it operates three other facilities. These expansion efforts are driven by a sustained need for comprehensive rehabilitation services across various U.S. communities.

By continually growing its nationwide network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, Encompass Health positions itself to serve an expanding patient population and generate increased revenues. Higher patient volumes boost revenues for any healthcare operator like EHC. In the first quarter of 2025, Encompass Health reported $1.5 billion in revenues from inpatient rehabilitation services, reflecting 10.6% year-over-year growth.

Currently, the company operates 168 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across 38 states and Puerto Rico. This expansive portfolio is the result of a proactive growth strategy that includes both independently developed facilities and also facilities built through partnerships with regional healthcare providers. These collaborations offer strategic advantages by enabling Encompass Health to gain deeper insights into the unique healthcare needs of different regions. The last addition to its hospital portfolio was that of Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Myers, which was built in partnership with Lee Health to provide high-quality rehabilitation services across Florida.

EHC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Encompass Health have gained 41.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth. EHC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

