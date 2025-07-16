Encompass Health Opens Rehabilitation Hospital in Florida

Encompass Health Corporation EHC announced the opening of its latest inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, FL, situated at 1952 N. Williamson Blvd. This new 50-bed facility highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to top-notch rehab care throughout the state. This hospital marks EHC's 169th hospital nationwide and the 23rd in Florida.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital provides specialized rehabilitation services tailored for patients who are recovering from strokes, brain injuries, amputations and intricate orthopedic challenges. It features private patient rooms, a therapy courtyard, an in-house dialysis suite, an activities of daily living suite, and dedicated areas for physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

This new hospital represents a significant shift toward more decentralized, patient-centered care in post-acute medicine. It is anticipated to greatly enhance recovery outcomes while also lightening the load on general hospitals in the area. As Daytona Beach is a rapidly growing area with an aging population, it reflects a strong demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. By establishing a facility here, EHC not only addresses the local needs but also enhances its network throughout Florida.

The Daytona Beach hospital is part of Encompass Health’s broader 2025 growth plan. The company plans to open seven de novo hospitals this year, including a 50-bed satellite facility, while also adding 100-120 beds to existing hospitals, further strengthening its national footprint.

In June 2025, EHC announced its initial plans to construct a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in North Las Vegas, NV. Equipped with 50 beds, the facility is expected to commence operations by 2028.

EHC’s Price Performance

Year to date, EHC shares have gained 16.2% against the industry’s decline of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

