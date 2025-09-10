Encompass Health Opens New Rehabilitation Hospital in The Villages

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently expanded its presence in Central Florida with the opening of its latest 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Central Florida - Sumter County, in The Villages. This new facility, which started welcoming patients, features 50 private rooms and comprehensive rehabilitation services to meet the growing healthcare needs of one of Florida’s fastest-growing retirement communities.

The hospital is designed to support individuals on their journey to recover from serious medical issues like strokes, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. Patients will receive at least three hours of therapy five days a week, supported by a dedicated team of physicians, nurses and therapists working together.

In addition to treatment, the hospital features an in-house pharmacy, a therapy gym equipped with advanced technologies, an in-house dialysis suite and outdoor therapy areas where patients can practice daily living skills in a realistic environment. The care team creates personalized treatment plans designed to help patients recover their mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

EHC aims to provide care treatments close to patients’ homes. By establishing a facility here, the company not only addresses the local needs but also enhances its network throughout Florida. This facility is part of Encompass Health’s broader 2025 growth plan. The company plans to open seven de novo hospitals this year, along with a 50-bed satellite facility, and add 100-120 beds to existing hospitals, further strengthening its national footprint.

EHC’s occupancy rates are on the rise, improving from 72.1% in 2023 to 74.6% in 2024 and 77.7% on average in the first half of 2025. The company’s net operating revenues increased 11.3% year over year to $2.91 billion in the first half of 2025. It expects net operating revenues to be in the range of $5.88-$5.98 billion in 2025.

EHC’s Price Performance

Year to date, EHC shares have gained 35.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

EHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Envista Holdings Corp NVST, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Envista’s current-year earnings of $1.12 per share has witnessed seven upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Envista beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, suggesting 4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current-year earnings of $15.54 per share has witnessed nine upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $21.2 billion, suggesting 2.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. InfuSystem Holdings beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, with an average surprise being 79.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $144.2 million, suggesting 6.9% year-over-year growth.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.