Encompass Health Opens First Connecticut Rehab Hospital in Danbury

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Danbury, CT. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Danbury marks the company’s first hospital in the state and is all set to offer intensive therapy and specialized care for patients recovering from various conditions, including strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

The treatment plans involve a minimum of three hours of therapy five days a week, along with 24/7 nursing care and consistent oversight from physicians. The facilities include 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym equipped with advanced rehabilitation technologies for every mobility level, an in-house dialysis unit, an activities-of-daily-living suite, convenient in-house pharmacy services and many more.

A dedicated team of skilled nurses, therapists and doctors works together to design personalized treatment plans that cater to the unique recovery goals of each patient. This expansion reflects a rising demand for rehab care as the U.S. population ages and chronic health conditions increase. EHC is dedicated to bringing high-quality care treatments close to patients’ homes.

By setting up a facility in the area, the company not only meets the needs of locals but also strengthens its network. This facility marks the 170th EHC hospital nationwide. It plans to open seven de novo hospitals in 2025, along with a 50-bed satellite facility, and add 100-120 beds to existing hospitals, further strengthening its national footprint.

The company’s net operating revenues increased 11.3% year over year to $2.91 billion in the first half of 2025. It expects net operating revenues to be in the range of $5.88-$5.98 billion in 2025. EHC’s occupancy rates are on the rise, improving from 72.1% in 2023 to 74.6% in 2024 and 77.7% on average in the first half of 2025.

EHC’s Price Performance

Year to date, EHC shares have gained 36% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.6%.



EHC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

EHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current-year earnings of $6.18 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Halozyme Therapeutics beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting 29.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current-year earnings of 25 cents per share has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Avadel Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 119.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $272.7 million, suggesting 61.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. InfuSystem Holdings beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, with an average surprise being 79.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $144.2 million, suggesting 6.9% year-over-year growth.

